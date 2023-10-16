If a few days ago we were talking about how Netflix is ​​benefiting from Warner’s financial difficulties, which force it to license series and movies to other platforms, without being able to retain a certain exclusivity, now it is Prime Video that finds itself with a few gems from the Warner catalog, from classics from the seventies and eighties to more recent productions. AND among them, a few DC superhero productions.

Although to dive exhaustively into Marvel’s main competitor, it is worth taking a look at HBO Max itself. There are not only the films of recent years, but also previous classics such as Christopher Reeve’s ‘Superman’. But the truth is that Prime Video’s selection is great, even if there are no recent releases like ‘Black Adam’ or the second ‘Shazam’ movie.

Among them we have most recent movies of the two iconic heroes of the house: the three ‘Batman’ by Christian Bale and Christopher Nolan and a few ‘Superman’: ‘Superman Returns’, ‘Man of Steel’, ‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and even the series ‘Smallville’. Although that is the most striking thing, there is more: the most recent one found on the platform is ‘Aquaman’ and we can even recover two of the three Harley Quinn movies: ‘Suicide Squad’ from 2016 and ‘Birds of Prey’.

The selection is rounded off with none other than ‘Joker’, Joaquin Phoenix’s approach to Batman’s most unpredictable nemesis. Although it is not the most suitable catalog of DC productions for completists, it is a good opportunity to immerse yourself in some of the best and most popular recent films of the genre. DC, now even closer than usual.

Header: Warner

