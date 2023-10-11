Almost a year ago, a baby sparked a debate in Spain shortly after birth when a judge at the Vitoria Civil Registry refused to register her with the name that her parents wanted to give her: “Hazia”, ​​which in Basque means “seed”. In Magnet we told why she argued that her name had negative connotations, since it could also mean “semen” in Basque. The newborn’s parents appealed that decision. And now, eleven months later, the Directorate of Legal Security and Public Faith, dependent on the Ministry of Justice, has annulled that judicial resolution and has ruled in favor of the parents.

Hazia is now a legal name. And we tell you why.

Some context. It all started when the little girl’s parents went to the civil registry and were denied the request to name their baby Hazia because “it did not correspond to any of the names recorded in the Euskaltzaindia archives” and they were required to “give another name to the born.” The reason was that Hazia had pejorative connotations, since it means “seed” in Basque, in the broadest sense of the word. This means that it also covers terms such as “semen”, “sperm” or “ejaculate”.

Given the parents’ refusal to look for an alternative, the judge imposed her own, but similar one: “Zía”, which means the same thing in Latin. The family took that decision as an “attack” on their “right to choose the girl’s name” and took the case to the media. “She’s going to be called Hazia and we’re going to do everything possible,” the family said after learning of the court ruling, hiding behind the fact that there is a Basque Government body called Hazi without any pejorative connotation.

What the law says. To understand why this decision was made, we must go to the Civil Registry Law, which indicates in its article 51 that “names that are contrary to the dignity of the person or those that make identification confusing may not be imposed.” In addition, article 54 establishes that “names that objectively harm the person are prohibited, as well as diminutives or familiar and colloquial variants that have not achieved substantivity, those that make identification confusing and those that altogether lead to error regarding to sex.” Finally, article 192 of the Civil Registry Regulations requires that the name chosen not be “contrary to decorum.”

The resolution. However, now, eleven months later, a court in Vitoria has announced that a resolution from the Directorate of Legal Security and Public Faith accepts registering the minor with the name Hazia. And it declares “the annulment of the name denial resolution issued by the person responsible for the Civil Registry of Vitoria and its imposition of the name Zia, authorizing the registration of the minor with the name Hazia.”

Because? According to a report from Euskaltzaindia (the Academy of the Basque Language), there is “no impediment” to calling her Hazia even though her name file does not include this name. According to the organism, Hazia, which appears as “seed” in the first meaning of the dictionary, is also a derivative of the verb hazi, which means to raise, maintain, feed, nourish.

Thus, the institution understands that there is no “inconvenience” in using that name, “as occurs with other names derived from a common name.” And he gives the examples of Amets (dream), Haizea (air), Nahia (desire), Zeru (sky) or Zuhaitz (tree), in which from time to time there are also problems in civil registries due to the gender associated with the name.

Other controversial cases. As we have explained in Magnet in this other article, although the law is clear, its application is often confusing. For example, the name “Zigor” has been admitted on several occasions by the Civil Registry, although it means “punishment” in Basque, a more problematic word than “seed.” While “Ordots”, which means “pig”, has not been.

In fact, there are many other cases of names that are nouns, such as Dolores, Concepción, Angustias or Concha. Also Wolf or Lion, which have caused other controversies before. They are accepted because before there were people called that. The headache that the Civil Registry now faces is that many parents are choosing names of fictional characters from television series, such as Daenerys, Aria or Aisaia. And there are no precedents in many cases.

Image: Unsplash

