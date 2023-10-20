Hayley is the first talent to set foot on The Voice stage in this latest Blind Auditions gala.

The artist is from the United Kingdom, but has been living in Tenerife for more than 20 years. The talent she sings in hotels, in theaters and has done great shows. Now the time has come to take another step in music.

At 37 years old, he is clear that opportunities are ending and that is why it is time to demonstrate everything he knows in La Voz 2023.

The talent sang Somebody Else’s Guy on stage and managed to make Luis Fonsi fall in love with him, who was the only coach to press the button.

Hayley couldn’t help but get excited when she saw that Luis Fonsi had turned around: “I thought it was an incredible performance, the first half of the song was spectacular,” said the coach.

Congratulations Hayley! You are already on the team of Luis Fonsi and La Voz 2023. What a talent!

Luis Fonsi, two voices away from closing his team

After staying with La Voz de Hayley, Luis Fonsi is ahead of Malú and already has 12 voices on his team. The coach now only has two left to complete his 14 talents.

Very powerful voices, with a lot of power and with a great feeling. The coach has achieved highly desired voices and one of them may become the winner of The Voice 2023.