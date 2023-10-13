The actor has reprized his role as Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars series, but there was a time when he was showered with criticism.

That the Star Wars fandom is never going to unanimously agree on something, they know it here and in the Outer Rim. As the franchise expands, the divide in opinion grows larger, sometimes more so than others. But this is not a legacy of the Disney era: the saga created by George Lucas This problem has been going on for decades.

We had a good example of this in the prequel trilogy, when actors like Ahmed Best o Hayden Christensen They enjoyed the ugly side of Star Wars fans. The case of the actor Jar Jar Binks was the most exaggerated, but Anakin Skywalker’s one didn’t escape either.

Christensen’s debut in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones as the adult iteration of the Jedi who would become the infamous Darth Vader He had his lights and shadows, more than enough for the most exacerbated fans to put their hands on their heads and charge against him.

Things improved a lot in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, although a part of the saga fandom continued to show that ugly face towards the actor.

Hayden Christensen: the Star Wars phoenix

Christensen’s return in series like Obi-Wan Kenobi or Ahsoka, with some digital help to solve the age problem, has brought the actor back to the fore and, as they say, time helps to see things in perspective.

As DiscussingFilm reports, Hayden Christensen is grateful for the support of Star Wars fans, without which, he admits, he would not have been able to reprise the role of the iconic character.

“The support I’ve felt from the fans has been truly extraordinary, just incredible. It’s hard for me to put into words. It means a lot and it’s because of that that I can come back to Star Wars and do more with this character.”

Ahsoka and Obi-Wan Kenobi have made good use of Hayden Christensen’s role, although the series Rosario Dawson has made a much more bizarre use of Anakin Skywalker in one of its key episodes.

For now, Hayden Christensen’s return in future Star Wars productions is up in the air, but now he has much more support than in the prequel trilogy.