Actor Hayden Christensen has returned to Star Wars thanks to Ahsoka, where we see him as Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader.

Attention SPOILERS. Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka was an open secret that excited Star Wars fans around the world. Although Lucasfilm never made an official announcement, informants and reports confirmed his participation in the series. Now, the actor has broken his silence and shared his emotions about once again donning the iconic Jedi robes and the fearsome Darth Vader suit in this Disney Plus series.

In the scenes set during the Clone Wars of the Ahsoka series, Hayden Christensen played Anakin Skywalker. He also, surprisingly, donned the iconic Darth Vader suit again in his shocking confrontation with his protagonist. Now the actor shared his thoughts about this experience in an interview with SW.

These are his words:

“Putting on Anakin’s suit again, wearing those Jedi robes, is a great honor. And to be able to return to the Darth Vader suit is a great honor.”

“It really gives you a feeling when you put on those costumes, and of course I’m very familiar with the character, and I really enjoy the mental and emotional space that I have to inhabit.”

Hayden Christensen also had words of praise for Dave Filoni, the Ahsoka showrunner and director of the standout episode set in the World Between Worlds. He noted Filoni’s passion and love for Star Wars and his ability to inspire everyone who works alongside him.

“He’s really incredible in terms of his art and his storytelling. He is a true creative force and his love and passion for Star Wars is truly infectious. He inspires everyone around him, including myself, and so getting to work and following the example of someone who inspires you, there is nothing better than that.”

Hayden Christensen

What is the series about?

Ahsoka centers on former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano and her investigation of an emerging threat in a vulnerable galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

The cast is led by Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and features Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger.

Ahsoka is written by Dave Filoni, who also serves as executive producer alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. The directing team includes Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

The series is available on Disney Plus, the streaming platform where all Star Wars content is found and can be accessed with this link.