Hayao Miyazaki is irreplaceable and Studio Ghibli knows it.

Hayao Miyazaki is one of the most influential figures in the animated film industry.since the prestigious director of Studio Ghibli He has had a very successful career that has made him a man greatly admired and respected for his impressive talent with which he has made possible a vast number of memorable feature films that have deeply expressed everything that the artist has wanted to convey in his stories.

Both Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli have given us something to talk about in recent weeks, since it was announced that Nippon TV acquired the prestigious animation studioa detail that generated a lot of uncertainty in the followers regarding the future of the hit house of Hayao Miyazaki.

In addition, Many rumors arose regarding Miyazaki’s retirement., since it was said that the renowned director would retire after his last film, but this was denied by the animation studio itself, since it was revealed that The Boy and the Heron will not be Hayao Miyazaki’s last feature film. However, Studio Ghibli is aware that At some point your genius and creative director must retire So they have been searching for a successor, but have not found one who is up to the task.

Studio Ghibli has some problems finding a worthy successor to Hayao Miyazaki

As we have already mentioned, Hayao Miyazaki is one of those geniuses that are born from time to timebecause his great creativity and talent have made him a invaluable resource for Studio Ghiblisince, thanks to its fascinating ideas, this animation studio managed to become one of the best and most respected in the world, building a reputation that has been preceded by the different feature films that have been released under this label.

In fact, This is a detail that Toshio Suzuki, co-founder and producer of Studio Ghibli, is very aware of.because during an interview he overflowed with praise for Miyazaki, since he made something very obvious known and that is that the creative genius, Hayao Miyazaki is totally irreplaceablethis being a detail that could worry Suzuki, since it is aware that it is extremely difficult to find a successor up to the task.

Through an interview for the French media Libération, Toshio Suzuki spoke about the importance of Hayao Miyazaki in Studio Ghiblias he highlighted that finding a successor for Miyazaki is very difficult, letting it be known that “For better or worse, Studio Ghibli is above all the creative genius of Miyazaki. That is my main concern.” Suzuki also added the following:

“We will have to wait for another great talent to succeed him. At the moment, there isn’t one anywhere in Japan,” Elaborating on this, Suzuki stated, “It’s too difficult to put yourself in his shoes.” I would like to see someone emerge who overcomes it, but it is not easy. Creating a work requires two things. The power of expression, which is what Miyazaki excels at, and the ability to think and carry out a project. I think that when it comes to expressive power, Miyazaki is unsurpassed.”

Suzuki’s comments, apart from being very accurate, have made it clear how difficult it is to replace such an important figure as Hayao Miyazaki in Studio Ghibli.. However, he has also let it be known that they have already set their sights on the future to find a successor to the creative genius of one of the most acclaimed and successful animation studios of all time.

Notably Miyazaki’s influence is so great within the Japanese animated film industry that several films similar to Studio Ghibli have been created, confirming the impact of this cinematographic genius who completely changed the way these stories are told.

On the other hand, The Boy and the Heron, the most expensive film in the history of anime will arrive in Spanish cinemas on October 27offering one of the many successful and emblematic stories that Hayao Miyazaki has prepared for his fans.

