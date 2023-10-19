loading…

Indonesia’s role in South Korea’s KF-21 fighter jet project is threatened with suspension due to problems with outstanding dues. Photo/REUTERS

SEOUL – Indonesia’s role in development projects jet tempur KF-21/IF-X together with South Korea (South Korea) is threatened because arrears of 991.1 billion Won (more than Rp. 11.5 trillion) have not been paid.

Following his visit to Indonesia earlier this month, the Head of South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), Eom Dong-hwan, has proposed suspending cooperation with Indonesia on the fighter jet project.

On October 6, the Indonesian Ministry of Defense announced that Eom Dong-hwan met with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. However, both parties remained silent regarding the conclusion of their discussions.

When examined by Janes defense publications at that time, DAPA stated that it was continuing to normalize the Republic of Korea-Republic of Indonesia (RoK-RI) KF-21 Joint Development. However, it added that because discussions were taking place between the two parties, disclosure of details was limited.

In a recent statement, as reported by the Asia Times, Friday (19/10/2023), Eom Dong-hwan hinted that everything might not be fine even though his party had discussed in depth with Indonesia to maintain the partnership and continue the program .

Eom Dong-hwan, the report continued, noted that Indonesia had not yet contributed 991.1 billion Won and the project would be thoroughly reviewed in the near future.

While attending the National Defense Commission audit held at the National Assembly in Yeouido on October 16, Eom Dong-hwan said, “We must take firm action regarding the non-payment of Indonesia’s share of the KF-21 project.”

Eom Dong-hwan admitted that he had told the Indonesian side, “To stop the KF-21 project properly, contributions must be paid. We had no choice but to revisit the entire business from scratch.”

Since Indonesia joined this program, Indonesia has only been able to pay a small amount of the total share, causing an uproar in South Korea.