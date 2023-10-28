After her story about Ganjar Pranowo’s roasting video which was cut a lot went viral, Kiky Saputri appeared to upload her friendship with the PDIP presidential candidate.

Via Twitter (X), Kiky Saputri uploaded behind-the-scenes moments before and after filming Lapor Pak, the show where she roasted Ganjar Pranowo.

He uploaded the video at the same time as Ganjar Pranowo’s birthday greeting which falls on Saturday (28/10/2023).

Unlike in the video that was shown on TV, the interaction between Kiky and Ganjar seemed very fluid. Even Ganjar was so happy when he chatted with Kiky before the roasting moment started.

“Happy birthday Mr. Ganjar Pranowo. Live long, be healthy, be happy,” wrote Kiky.

The woman who is nicknamed the Queen of Roasting also apologized if her tweet caused a stir and disturbed her special day.

“I’m sorry if my disappointment with your team disturbs my happiness today,” he continued.

But it didn’t stop there, Kiky offended Ganjar Pranowo’s buzzers who he thought had gone too far.

“I know you are a good person, but your buzzer, which slanders me, is very annoying. It must be reshuffled immediately. Love you,” said KIky.

