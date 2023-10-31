Suara.com – A number of Indonesian citizens (WNI) who have not been able to be evacuated from Gaza are reportedly in good condition. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu), Retno Marsudi.

“Thank God they are in good condition. Good in the sense of good condition in the midst of a very bad situation. So thank God they are healthy and safe,” said Foreign Minister Retno, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

Retno said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through Indonesian representatives, continues to communicate and monitor the condition of Indonesian citizens in Gaza.

“Yesterday I lost contact for two days because the internet network was cut off, but finally on Sunday (29/10/2023), I was able to contact again,” he said.

Like the governments of other countries, the Indonesian government is still continuing its efforts to evacuate its citizens from Gaza, amidst the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Not a single country has been able to evacuate its citizens. We foreign ministers contact each other every day to help each other with what we can do,” said Foreign Minister Retno.

He added that evacuating residents from Gaza would not be possible if there were no security guarantees and the availability of safe routes.

“Because what we want is a safe evacuation,” he said.

The Indonesian government continues to communicate with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and various parties who can help evacuate Indonesian citizens safely.

Based on data from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the 10 Indonesian citizens who are still trapped in Gaza consist of three MER-C volunteers who are at the Indonesian Hospital and seven people from Indonesian families who are married to local residents.

The evacuation of the ten Indonesian citizens can only be carried out if a ceasefire is agreed between Israel and Palestine, which have been involved in major fighting again since Palestinian Hamas troops attacked Israeli territory on October 7.

Previously, on October 13 2023, the government had succeeded in evacuating four Indonesian citizens from the West Bank and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, as many as 129 Indonesian citizens living in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and parts of the West Bank chose not to return to their homeland because they felt their situation was still safe.

Encourage Humanitarian Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza

Apart from that, Retno Marsudi said that Indonesia continues to push for more humanitarian aid trucks to enter Gaza to ease the crisis conditions in the Palestinian enclave.

“We are now working so that more trucks (humanitarian aid) can enter Gaza because the current situation is very bad,” said Foreign Minister Retno.

According to him, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has emphasized how important it is to get as much humanitarian aid into Gaza at this time.

“Not only providing humanitarian aid, but also ensuring that the aid can immediately reach Gaza. This is a big homework that countries in the world are continuing to strive for because so far a maximum of 20 trucks are allowed to enter a day, and that too through strict inspections by the Israeli side,” said Retno.

“If we look at the humanitarian situation which is so severe and sad, and the humanitarian aid that has started to come in, which is only 20 trucks a day, according to the UN, it is like a drop in the ocean,” he continued.

During a meeting with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Foreign Minister Retno received information that cholera cases had begun to appear in the Gaza area.

For this reason, on Monday (6/11) there will be a meeting at the UN Security Council to hear briefings from UNICEF, UNOCHA and UNRWA regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“From the reports of the three organizations regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza, it is very, very bad, especially what is very critical is the availability of clean water, fuel and food. And soon it will be winter,” said Retno.

Therefore, the Indonesian government has prepared aid nationally and is coordinating the final preparations before sending aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

“This humanitarian assistance is not only from the Indonesian government but from the Indonesian people, which is also collected by several large humanitarian organizations, such as PMI, Baznas and the Indonesian Humanitarian Alliance,” said Retno.

Humanitarian aid from Indonesia is planned to depart this week. “We are looking for the right time to depart and everything has been discussed in the cabinet meeting, and the departure (of aid) this week will not be the first or last,” he said.

He added that humanitarian aid would then be sent to Gaza via Egypt, and for now aid could only enter from the Rafah border crossing.

“I have communicated with the Egyptian foreign minister about this, and (next) aid will be dropped at El Arish airport which is about 40 kilometers from Rafah,” said Retno.

The number of Palestinians killed as a result of Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 increased to 8,005, while Israel lost 1,538 citizens.

As many as 2.3 million residents in Gaza are also grappling with scarcity of food, water, fuel and medicine due to Israel’s blockade of their area.

Only a few aid trucks have managed to enter Gaza since the Rafah border crossing opened on October 21. (Between)