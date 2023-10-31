loading…

The United States allows Israel to use American weapons without limits in its war in Gaza, Palestine. More than 8,000 people have died in Gaza as a result of the Israeli invasion. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon does not limit means Israel using weapons provided by the United States (US) in the bloody war against Hamas in Gaza.

The Pentagon ignores the fact that the Zionist military’s cruel war in the Palestinian territories has killed more than 8,000 people, half of whom are children.

“We do not limit the way Israel uses the weapons it provides,” said Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh on Monday as reported by Voice of America National Security Correspondent Jeff Seldin, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

“We don’t put any restrictions on that,” he said again.

“It really depends on the Israel Defense Forces (IDF),” Singh said, stressing that it depends on the IDF “how they will conduct their operations”.

A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed to Insider that the reported comments were substantively accurate.

The US has provided unwavering support to Israel since Hamas militants carried out a surprise attack on October 7, which killed more than 1,400 people, injured 5,400 others and took more than 200 hostage in Gaza.

In response to the attacks, Israel began a relentless and devastating bombing campaign in Gaza, launching offensives against the territory before starting a ground offensive last weekend, with Israeli tanks advancing on Gaza City.

So far, Israel’s bombing campaign has killed more than 8,000 Palestinians and injured more than 16,000 others, according to figures provided by Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Israel, which is the largest recipient of US aid, received accelerated assistance after the October 7 attack, including interceptor missiles for the Iron Dome air defense system and precision-guided munitions.