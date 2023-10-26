Suara.com – Prospective Presidential Candidate Prabowo Subianto is currently still being ‘suspended’ by PDIP General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri regarding the invitation to meet.

Prabowo has repeatedly said that he is ready to meet Megawati if he gets the opportunity.

“I’m ready. If given time, I’m ready,” said Prabowo at Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital, Central Jakarta, Thursday (26/10/2023).

Prabowo is waiting for a meeting with Megawati. Moreover, currently the General Chair of the Gerindra Party has appointed Gibran Rakabuming Raka as vice presidential candidate.

“I’m still waiting (to meet Megawati),” he added.

Previously, Prabowo admitted that he had tried many times to meet Megawati.

This meeting was in line with Prabowo’s steps to attract PDIP cadre, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to become his vice presidential candidate.

Prabowo wants to meet with Megawati to communicate regarding his steps. Until now, his efforts to hold this meeting many times have not been realized.

“I’ve tried, I’ve asked for time many times, but I haven’t gotten the time,” said Prabowo at the Djakarta Theater, Tuesday (24/10/2023)

Even though they have not met until now, the Chairman of the Gerindra Party admits that he is still waiting for Megawati to take the time.

“I’ve waited long enough,” said Prabowo.