Suara.com – Sirajuddin Machmud, Zaskia Gotik’s husband, turns out to be on the KPK’s summons list. This is related to the corruption case in the construction of the Kingmi Mile 3 Church in Mimika Regency, Central Papua.

It turned out that Zaskia Gotik’s husband had already been summoned by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) several times for examination. However, this businessman with witness status was absent when summoned on Monday (9/10/2023).

For this reason, the KPK has rescheduled the summons to Sirajuddin Machmud next week. Head of the KPK News Department, Ali Fikri, reminded the businessman from Balikpapan, East Kalimantan to be cooperative.

“We remind the witnesses to be cooperative, to be present on Monday (16/10/2023) at the Red and White KPK building,” explained Ali Fikri in his statement, Thursday (12/10/2023).

Monitored on the Instagram page, Sirajuddin Mahmud is enjoying time with his family. Right on the day of his summons last Monday, Zaskia Gotik’s husband uploaded a photo with his child in Parepare, South Sulawesi.

“Go for a walk, ride a pedicab, go around the city of Parepare with my little boy,” wrote Sirajuddin Machmud.

Regarding the case involving Sirajuddin Machmud, the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) has named five new suspects in the Kingmi Mile 32 Church corruption case worth IDR 21.6 billion. The five suspects consisted of three private individuals and two ASN.

This determination is based on the development of the case that previously ensnared the inactive Mimika Regent Eltinus Omaleng. Where, the politician has been acquitted of all legal charges or Ontslag van Alle Rechtsvervolging.

