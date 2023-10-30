IF for you the most important thing in a laptop is weight and autonomy, in LG’s Ultra range you have a good purchasing option. If in addition, like now, you can get one of their models for only 749 euros like the ones Amazon asks for LG Ultra 16U70R-G.AA56Byou will be making a master purchase.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Buy the LG Ultra 16U70R-G.AA56B at the best price





Because, the usual price of this equipment is 1,099 euros, but now we can find it 350 euros cheaper. With this discount we are left with a reasonable 749 euros, with free shipping and in a single day for Prime users or for those who take advantage of the free trial of the service for one month when placing the order.

Belonging to the brand’s Ultra 16 range, this LG Ultra 16U70R-G.AA56B It has a 16-inch IPS screen with WUXGA resolution (1920x1200p) and stands out for its very low weight, only 1,65 Kg, with a thickness of less than 1.6 cm. It is a device with a full, backlit keyboard and comes with Windows 11 as standard.

Located in the mid-range, this device has a processor Ryzen 5 7530U with integrated Intel AMD Radeon graphics more 16 GB of RAM and an SSD with 512 GB capacity.

In addition to the WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless protocols, this laptop carries a pair of USB A 3.2 ports and a USB Type C 4.0. It also has an HDMI output, RJ-45 Ethernet connector and MicroSD card reader, and of course, it does not lack the 3.5mm jack connector for headphones or speakers. But if he can boast of something along with his weight and thinness, it is autonomy, with an outstanding 20 hours according to the manufacturer.

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide a benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images | LG

In Xataka Selection | Not running out of space for games on the PS5 is just a matter of taking advantage of the minimum price of this 2TB SSD from Samsung

In Xataka | Best laptops in quality price: which one to buy based on use and nine recommended models