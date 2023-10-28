Suara.com – Singer Andien Aisyah said she had a breast tumor which was initially thought to be breast cancer. No joke, when Andien was 16 years old, she felt something strange about her body. Especially in the breast area, there was a lump the size of a large meatball on her body.

“It’s as big as a big meatball, but I don’t know if it’s cancer or a tumor,” said Andien in the Pink Ribbon Campaign at Ciputra Mall, Jakarta on Thursday, October 26 2023.

Breast cancer is a type of cancer that originates from cells in the breast. This cancer occurs when cells in the breast experience uncontrolled growth, forming a mass or lump called a tumor.

Meanwhile, a breast tumor is a mass or lump that forms in the breast. Breast tumors can be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous).

Andien Aisyah talks about breast tumors. (Dini/Suara.com)

The Gemintang singer said that this condition caused little Andien to immediately report her condition to her parents, especially her mother. Moreover, Andien said the condition of the lump was very obvious, because it could reach the palm of your hand.

“The lump became more and more obvious, I could hold it, so I felt I had to tell my mother, because I didn’t know what it was at that time, I didn’t even think about breast cancer,” said Andien.

Sadly, at that time little Andien was also shocked when the doctor diagnosed breast cancer. Until finally, she found out that the breast lump was not cancer but a tumor.

“So yes, when we were told it was quite a shock,” he added.

Meanwhile, Andien has undergone surgery to remove a breast tumor. Thanks to this experience, Andien wants to share the importance of doing BSE (examination of your own breasts), the aim of which is to detect breast cancer or breast tumors as early as possible.

As a result, BSE can reduce the risk of death and increase the chances of curing the disease which causes the highest number of deaths in Indonesia due to cancer in women.