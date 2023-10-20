Artist Amanda Manopo is famous for the soap opera Ikatan Cinta. He is also known as one of the artists who has tattoos on his body.

One of the tattoos he has is a black gun which is known to be on the left side of his body, just under his armpit. Not only that, Amanda Manopo is also said to have an Arabic tattoo on her waist.

However, not many people understand the meaning of the tattoo attached to the mouth of this 23 year old artist.

Amanda Manopo revealed that the tattoo was made when she was not yet an adult, not even 17 years old.

The tattoo was apparently inspired by the favorite singer at that time, namely, Rihanna.

“Why did I get that gun (tattoo), because I really like the singer Rihanna. Rihanna has a gun tattoo. That’s why, I used to be a really big fan of Rihanna,” said Amanda Manopo on YouTube Tuah Kreasi with Praz Teguh, Thursday (19 /10/2023).

Amanda confirmed that in the past, she would always do what Rihana did at that time.

“I followed what Rihanna did. At that time I finally decided, ‘I think I have to have this gun,'” continued Amanda Manopo.

Then does Amanda feel pain when she gets a tattoo on a sensitive part of her body?

As if she didn’t want to answer it clearly, Amanda revealed that her life was more painful than getting a tattoo

“My life hurts more,” continued Amanda Manopo jokingly.

On the other hand, the gun tattoo is not the only image printed on the actress’s body.

Currently, the meaning of the Arabic tattoo that the female actor in the soap opera Ikatan Cinta has is unknown.

Many netizens suspect that the meaning of the tattoo is like a philosophy or life teaching, only written in Arabic.