Just a few minutes are more than enough to lose a lifetime’s savings. And, while it is true that digitalization has allowed us to have greater control of our finances without having to go to any physical space, it has also made visible a notable challenge: the large number of tools we have in the current to be able to carry out all types of banking movements without requiring the approval of any agent of our entity. With the challenge that this may entail.

And it is precisely this situation that the latest scam on record takes advantage of. The National Cybersecurity Institute already announced weeks ago that a large number of smishing campaigns had been detected that were affecting different banking entities. And this is precisely one of the ways identified.

Impersonating the entity of our bank

The scammers send an SMS through a number that they have previously usurped from our bank and contact the victims. Announcing the need to carry out a series of movements with their bank accounts in order to protect themselves from a security breach that has been recorded in the last few hours. In the event that we play along and carry out all the steps they indicate, the final result translates into the loss of part of the money we have in our bank account.

Once they contact us, they offer us three courses of action, all of them with the same goal: steal our money. One of them consists of requesting a code that may have arrived to us through an SMS. If we give in, the scammers will have complete control of our banking application until we realize the mistake.

Secondly, it is also possible that they directly ask us for the username and password of our mobile application, claiming the same explanation mentioned previously: Protect our account from a security breach. Finally, the third way is to make a transfer, a bank account that has been opened specifically for us previously. In this way, we will prevent our savings from being compromised, in his words.

Signing in from a new device

In this case, the first message we will receive will alert us that a new device that the application does not recognize as our own has accessed our bank account. Immediately afterwards, we will receive a new SMS. This time, indicating one of the three ways that we have previously mentioned.

At that moment, aware that the user will most likely choose to call their entity, we will receive a third message indicating that we will receive a call from an official bank number. In this call, we are advised to only share information with agent Alejandra Santos. It is from that moment on that said agent will explain to us the next steps that we must take if we want to guarantee that our money remains protected and unrelated to any other user.

Aware that this situation has become a real risk for a large number of people, especially those who are not aware of the latest smishing methods, banking entities have already been intensifying their communications through their official channels for several months, stating that they will never ask for personal or access data through a phone call. At the same time, our recommendation is that if in doubt, we always consult beforehand about any signal that has caught our attention.