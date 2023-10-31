Internet scams continue their unstoppable rise. Based, mainly, on identity theft techniques that ultimately seek to access personal information or bank details in order to steal our money.

The last one that has been detected, as warned by INCIBE, is impersonating the Mint and Stamp Factory (FNMT) and the Tax Agency (AEAT). Through an email system, it seeks to steal our data through a malware attack by interacting with the file attached to the email. In this case, their detection can be easier, since even the two issues they use to deceive the victims are known. Below, we tell you everything you need to know.

Be careful with your email

If you have received an email in the last few days whose sender appears from the AEAT or the FNMT, and you do not have to receive communications from either of the two organizations, it is recommended that you take extreme precautions. Since it could be the aforementioned scam.

In the event that you have not interacted with it, the recommendation that INCIBE offers us is that we mark it as spam and delete it from our email inbox. If possible, without opening it. But what is even more important, without downloading any attachments that the application has. Since the type of malware that has been detected does not come into action with the opening, but through the attachment file that we find inside.

On the other hand, if we have been affected by the scam, and we have downloaded any of the different attachments, INCIBE provides us with the following action protocol:

We must delete the downloaded attachment from both the downloads folder and the recycle bin. Also, unplug the device you downloaded from and disconnect it from your home network. In this way, we will prevent the virus from spreading to the rest of them. Perform a scan of your computer with your computer’s antivirus to find out the possible scope of the threat. If you have finally been infected, format your computer or, failing that, restore factory settings. If we do not know how to do it independently, we must go to a specialist to carry out this process.

How to detect if it is a scam

If we are self-employed or have recently requested a digital certificate, it is likely that we have received several similar communications lately and we are tempted to interact with the emails. Despite this, the National Institute of Cybersecurity of Spain warns that the emails have writing errors: with a strange order in the way the information is displayed or poorly formulated expressions that can cause a certain alert when reading the email carefully, as the organization itself shows on its website in this screenshot:

As we mentioned at the beginning of the article, one of the key aspects in this entire identification process is what is related to the subject. In both cases, these are the two issues detected: “AEAT – Notification Notice” or “Expiration of your FNMT Certificate”. In addition, we must also stop to look at the official logos, since in this scam attempt the official logos have been ignored. In case of doubt, it is advisable to consult both the AEAT and the FNMT to find out whether or not it is an official communication.