Illustration of young dates. (Pixabay)

Himedik.com – Have you heard about the benefits of young dates? Perhaps most of the information currently circulating is about the benefits of dates. However, it turns out that young dates also have many benefits that can be beneficial for the human body.

These various benefits come from its rich nutritional content. If detailed, the nutritional value content in young dates includes vitamin A, vitamin B3, vitamin B5, vitamin B6, folate, choline, fiber, beta-carotene, vitamin K, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, manganese , and also copper.

Obviously, the benefits will be very diverse, right?

1. Helps Launch Digestion

Quoted from Hello Sehat, young dates have a high fiber content, so they are very good for maintaining digestive health. When the digestive tract is healthy, food absorption will be more optimal and the body will also be healthy.

Most of the fiber in young dates is a type of fiber that does not dissolve in water, so it can trigger the movement of feces in the intestines and as a result feces pass easily.

2. Body Fluid Intake

Consuming young dates regularly can also help you meet your body’s fluid intake every day. With adequate daily fluid intake, the body will be able to function well so that every organ in it can also work according to its duties.

Body temperature will be balanced, blood pressure will be stable, electrolyte levels will be balanced, and heart rate stability, all of which can be achieved when the body is sufficiently hydrated every day.

3. Helps increase body endurance

Young dates have antioxidant properties that are good for the body’s immune system. In fact, when compared, this type of date contains more antioxidants than dried dates. This is why regular consumption can help ward off free radicals in the body.

It doesn’t stop there, the vitamin B6 content in it can also help increase special proteins and white blood cells, so that the body’s antibodies can work well to fight viral and bacterial infections.

4. For Bone Health

The content of various types of minerals in it can also help maintain bone health. Calcium and magnesium will be the ingredients that play the most role in this, because they can increase bone density.

5. Stabilize Blood Sugar

Young dates contain less sugar than old dates. So for those of you who have a history of diabetes, young dates could be the right choice to help stabilize blood sugar.

6. Helps Launch Childbirth

In a study published in BMC Pregnancy and Birth, eating young dates during late pregnancy was reported to help make childbirth easier. Dates are known to promote cervical dilation and reduce the need for induced labor. On the other hand, it is able to mimic the action of oxytocin and bring about natural contractions of the uterine muscles during labor.

Those are at least 6 benefits of young dates for body health. Interested in trying it?