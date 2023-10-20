Denpasar Voice – Bali United is reportedly targeting Persib Bandung players for IDR 1.74 billion.

He is Abdul Aziz Lutfi Akbar, Persib Bandung midfielder who has also played for Borneo FC and PSMS Medan.

“RUMOURS!!! Abdul Aziz is linked with Bali United,” wrote the Instagram account @gozipbola on Friday (20/10/2023).

As is known, Bali United’s main squad is generally dominated by senior players. Reporting from Transfermarkt, Bali United’s youngest player is Kadel Arel who plays as a Central Defender. He is still 18 years old.

If Abdul Aziz goes to Bali United, then he will most likely be a back up for Mohammed Rashid, a foreign player from Palestine who has also played for Persib Bandung. (*/Dinda)