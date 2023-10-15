Suara.com – Chairman of the National Winning Team for Ganjar President (TPNGP) Arsjad Rasjid said that up to now there has been no decision regarding the name of Ganjar Pranowo’s running mate vice presidential candidate. Arsjad’s statement is different from that conveyed by PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto.

Arsjad admitted he was confused because Hasto said a name had already been decided. He said there were still many names being considered as Ganjar’s vice presidential candidate.

“No one has come up, I’m confused. There aren’t any yet. Maybe Mas Hasto said there should be one, but there are still many. We are still preparing the names of all of them,” said Arsjad at the TPNGP Media Center, Menteng, Central Jakarta , Sunday (15/10/2023).

Regarding when the announcement of Ganjar’s Vice Presidential Candidate was announced, Arsjad did not want to divulge it. He only said that the declaration would be made between 19 and 25 October 2023 before the deadline for registering the names of presidential and vice presidential candidates with the KPU.

Meanwhile, Hasto also said that the announcement would be made on Wednesday.

“Yes, I already said Wednesday is a good day, maybe Wednesday. But also maybe Thursday. The date is 19-25 so that’s the day,” he said.

“So we’ll see. But if Mas Hasto says Wednesday, maybe Wednesday. But we haven’t decided yet. But Wednesday is said to be a good day, so we’ll do it later,” he added.

Later, when it is time to announce the name of the Vice President, Arsjad said initial information regarding the time and location will be conveyed via the newly inaugurated TPNGP Cemara 19 Media Center.

“This is still being studied, but it has definitely been done. But all the information will start from here (Media Center), it’s just a matter of what happens,” he said.

Vice Presidential Candidate Ganjar Has Been Bagged

Previously, it was confirmed that Ganjar Pranowo already had the name of his vice presidential candidate, which was ready to be announced by PDIP Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri.

“Yes, the names are ready to be decided. The decision is waiting for the right momentum, please be patient. As for the names, Mrs. Mega will decide, from the names circulating,” said Hasto in his statement, Saturday (14/10).

“Are the names that have often been mentioned or will new names emerge as an effort to build political consolidation considering that the nation’s challenges are not easy,” he said.

Regarding challenges, said Hasto, they come from various aspects, including geopolitics, food, the energy crisis, to tensions in the Middle East which have caused high oil prices, as well as leadership that complements Ganjar’s.

“The most important thing for us is that we are taught by the PDI Perjuangan, that politics is loyal to its source, namely the people. As long as the leader is united with the people, there will be an all-powerful force and that is in Mr. Ganjar Pranowo. His deputy will be announced later, Mrs. Mega,” he said.

Hasto said that PDIP together with the coalition parties, PPP, Perindo, Hanura, and the National Winning Team (TPN) were preparing an element of surprise when announcing Ganjar’s vice presidential candidate.

The characteristics of Ganjar’s companion include leadership, leadership morality, a good track record, a leader who is not distant from the people and also has achievements.

“We are waiting for the right momentum. What is certain is that Mr. Ganjar’s vice presidential candidate must suit Mr. Ganjar’s personality, look at his commitment and look at the basic problematic needs of the Indonesian nation,” he said.