The blue star, already a protagonist with the Under 19 European champions last summer, is also making progress in black and white

Among the most crystalline talents that Juve has discovered at a young age and accompanies along the path of maturation, at the last U19 European Championship Luis Hasa confirmed himself as one of the best projects in Italian football. After completing his youth career, the attacking midfielder born in 2004 moved to Next Gen: the second team of the Juventus club, which plays in the Serie C championship. And he wasted no time in showing off: Massimo Brambilla sees him as a midfielder, but he I also had the opportunity to experience it in the control room, in front of the defence. With one constant: the eyes of many observers are always on us.