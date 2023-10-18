Nintendo has continued to detail the development of Super Mario Bros Wonder. Many have wondered if the game has been influenced by the film and its creators have been clear about this.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches on Nintendo Switch on October 20. There is nothing left for a new portion of 2D platforms with high doses of innovation. If you want to know more details about the game, you will find them here.

And the thing is, the new installment of the saga arrives in a good setting for this one. Super Mario Bros. Wonder premieres after the overwhelming success it has had Super Mario Bros. The Movie. This has made fans wonder if the game is related to the film.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario Bros. The Movie

Well Nintendo has answered the question. In an official interview with the game developers, they have been talking about the supposed relationship of this new installment with Super Mario Bros. The Movie, clarifying doubts.

Producer Takashi Tezuka and Masanobu Sato wanted to chat about this matter. We’re often asked about the movie’s influence on the game, but we didn’t hear anything about the film’s content during development, Sato pointed out. I think Tezuka-san and Kondo-san were the only members here who knew the details.

During development, we didn’t know when the movie would be released, but we were sure that some people would play because they had seen the movie, Tezuka said.

That’s why we were conscious of creating a game that would not disappoint you. So for this game we spent a lot of budget and time creating the characters with even more care and attention and in greater detail.

Therefore, evidently, Nintendo will take advantage of the commercial success of the film with Super Mario Bors. wonderbut the game goes the other way and past glimpses have made it clear that it will be very innovative in terms of playability and approach.

Are you looking forward to this new game? If you want to know more details, do not hesitate to take a look at this: The animations of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Nintendo Switch were the most expensive, its producer has recently confirmed.

Furthermore, the developers themselves have commented that Super Mario Maker 2 was a very motivating challenge for the Super Mario Bros Wonder team when it came to innovating. Remember that the game reaches Nintendo Switch on October 20.