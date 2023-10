Yes, salt mining can be done relatively safely. Yes, a slight subsidence may occur and no, there is no risk of earthquakes. Except for a few minor vibrations, which are probably not even felt by the residents of Sint Isidorushoeve. And just as important: once the salt has been removed from the ground, the remaining cavities are not used for hydrogen storage. That commitment from Nobian and EZK sounded crystal clear last night.