Dan DeLeeuw, director of Loki season 2, talks about the future of Kang and his definitive version

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has presented several variants of the It’s Jonathan Majorsbut the reality is that they could be saving the final version.

The Definitive Kang of the UCM has not yet appeared

Marvel Studios showed us The one who remains in the finale of the first season of Lokiwhile The Conqueror appeared as the great villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniaa film that introduced three other important variants of the character in the post-credits scene: Immortus, Branch-Tut and Scarlet Centurion.

On the other hand, we know that Loki will debut in season 2 Victor Timely, another of Kang’s incarnations. Now, Dan DeLeeuwdirector of the series, has hinted that we have not yet seen the definitive variant of the villain of the Marvel Universe.

“I love all the Kangs, I think he’s a great character. I don’t know if we’ve seen the definitive one yet, in terms of what I would imagine him to be the definitive Kang. I think there is still someone who needs to come out of the shadows.”

Although DeLeeuw implies that the character of Quantumania is not the definitive villain of the current saga of UCMthere is also the possibility that after his defeat he will return stronger than ever as a kind of Beyonder (The Almighty)and is considered a new version of El Conquistador.