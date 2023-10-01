The question is quite simple. His answer not so much. If we go out on the street and ask the first person we meet how many continents our planet has, they may answer seven, six, five or maybe even four. The most curious thing is that, in their own way, all the answers make sense. Probably the most common is the first, which includes a list of seven: Africa, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, Antarctica and Australia or Oceania. There are, however, those who group all of America into a single continent, those who apply a similar reasoning with Europe and Asia or even those who add Africa to the latter two and speak of a “super-container” baptized as Eurafrasia.

If one option or another convinces you more, perhaps you should add to the list of continents a new and peculiar member that rests under the ocean: Zealandia.

What is Zealand? A large mass of continental crust almost completely submerged beneath the ocean, southeast of Australia, often referred to as the “eighth continent.” The GNS, a New Zealand institution that has been in charge of studying it in detail, specifies that Zealand has an area of ​​around 4.9 million square kilometers (km2), although the vast majority of that vast area, 94%, is located hidden under the waters of the ocean. The remaining 6% would correspond to what we see from New Zealand and the surrounding islands.

Topography of Zealand.

And why is it news now? Zealand is not entirely new. In fact, we have already talked to you about it on occasion. In the mid-90s, oceanographer Bruce Luyendyk suggested the concept and name and some time later, in 2017, GSA Today published a detailed study on “the hidden continent.” However, it is one thing to know about its existence and another to advance in its study, to delve into the secrets of a continent of 4.9 million km2 that is almost completely submerged.

That is precisely what an international group of researchers has just done now. Their contribution is especially valuable because it helps us better understand what the so-called “eighth continent” is and has emerged.

What contribution is that? What Nick Mortimer and the rest of the researchers with whom he writes an article in the academic journal Tectonics have done is, neither more nor less, to prepare the most detailed maps to date of Zealandia, an extensive study of the underwater region and its geology. . And given the vast size of the continent and that most of it lies under the ocean, the task has proven quite challenging. Scientists have had to analyze rocks and sediments extracted from the South Pacific, which belong to the northern edge of the continent. To further their knowledge, they also measured the magnetic anomalies of the bottom.

“Our new data on the age and composition of [la región de] Fairway Ridge, together with a map of continental magnetic anomalies, serve to extrapolate high-level terrestrial geological units from New Zealand and New Caledonia to all of North Zealand,” concludes the research: “The new geological map of North Zealand presented This article complements an earlier geological map of South Zealand. Thus the geological framework of the basement and sedimentary base of the entire continent has been outlined.”

For serving us? To better understand this fascinating continent. Thanks to the rock samples they took from the seabed, Mortimer and his colleagues have been able to do more than just advance the mapping of Zealandia; It has also allowed them to analyze the geology of its northern two-thirds.

“This work completes the geological mapping of marine reconnaissance of the entire continent of Zealand,” explain the researchers in statements collected by Popular Mechanics. During their work they came across basalts 40 million years old, sandstone 95 million years old and a mixture of granite and volcanic pebbles even older, from the Lower Cretanic, up to 130 million years old.

What is the origin of Zealandia? It is believed that its origins are directly related to Gondwana, an ancient and enormous supercontinent that brought together Australia and Antarctica, among other current territories. Scientists estimate that it was fully assembled around 600 million years ago, during the Late Precambrian, and began to disintegrate 180 million years ago.

Zealandia would have separated from it some time later, about 80 million years ago, but unlike other continents, much of its extension was submerged. The study by Mortimer’s team now helps us better understand what this process was like, during which Zealandia was stretched, thinned through several stages and broken by tectonic forces to create the oceanic crust we see today.

Images: NASA, Wikipedia

