31 Harvard student organizations blame Israel for Hamas attacks. Photo/New York Post

WASHINGTON – Israel fully responsible for all violence that occurs, and attacks Hamas does not happen in a vacuum. That’s the statement from 31 Harvard student organizations.

When releasing the “Joint Statement by the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Group on the Situation in Palestine,” the organizations said that Israel has forced Palestinians to live in open-air prisons for more than two decades.

“The apartheid regime is the only party to blame. “Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years,” the joint statement said.

“From systematic land grabbing to routine airstrikes, arbitrary detentions, military checkpoints, forced family separations and targeted killings,” continued the statement as quoted by Arab News, Tuesday (10/10/2023).

The statement follows attacks on Israel on Saturday by Hamas that have left at least 700 people dead, thousands injured and more than 100 people kidnapped.

Citing Israeli officials’ “promises” to “open the gates of hell” in response to the attacks, the statement said Palestinian civilians would bear the brunt of Israeli retaliation so they urged the Harvard community to stop the “extermination” of Palestinians.

Among the groups signing the letter were the Organization of African American Resistance at Harvard and Jews for Harvard Liberation.

The Princeton jurisprudence professor and director of the James Madison Program in American Ideals & Institutions condemned the remarks.

