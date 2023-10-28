The habit of saving is something that few people usually have, according to data from the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) only 43% of the adult population has the habit of saving, However, they do not turn to a financial institution, that is, they prefer to keep the money at home.

Under this context, year after year, financial specialists dedicate their time to sharing with society some keys that allow people to better manage their money.

One of those specialists is Laurence J. Kotlikoff, professor and author of the book ‘Money Magic: An Economist’s Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life’ and a better life, in Spanish).

in his book shared a series of rules that he himself has applied throughout his life to generate money and have better organization both at home and in your personal life.

These are the steps to follow to save effectively

Think with your head and not with your heart

Kotlikoff points out in his book that before marrying their partner, people should draw up a prenuptial agreement; according to the professor, this will avoid headaches regarding both of their finances.

Buy your own house

The economist points out that renting or renting properties impedes economic growth, explaining that “having more of your money invested in your home is a way to protect it from federal and state taxes on asset income.”

Choosing jobs that others don’t want

According to Laurence, it’s about finding something you like that others don’t and he also suggests that you shouldn’t be afraid of changing jobs.

It explains that people with less pleasant, more stressful, insecure, annoying or economically risky jobs They tend to have higher salaries than those with the same skills but in more conventional jobs.

Avoid retiring early

According to the Harvard economist, retiring at an early age is the dream of many, however, this could be a mistake.

As he explains it, leaving the labor market before the age at which they should would have the consequence of receiving a very small pension that would lead us to eat up all our savings in just a couple of years.

