There is a new development in the history of Paradox Interactive and Harebrained Schemes: the development studio that gave birth to the Shadowrun trilogy, BattleTech and the recent The Lamplighters League will return independent starting from 1 January 2024. The two companies found a agreement which allows Harebrained Schemes managers to take over the company, while Paradox will retain the rights to the video games developed by the team.

Just a few days ago we reported the news of the heavy flop di The Lamplighters Leaguewhich arrived following the dismissal of approximately 80% of staff employed in Harebrained Schemes. Now the development studio will continue to support the game until the end of the year with any corrective patches, after which, once he becomes independent again, he will look for new opportunities for his future. These do not exclude publishing agreements with other companies, partnerships and investment opportunities.

We remember that Paradox Interactive acquired Harebrained Schemes about five years ago, in 2018, spending just $7.5 million. An investment which, however, did not yield the desired results.

