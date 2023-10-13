Once again we have to report news of layoffs, this time related to Harebrained Schemesthe studio that recently birthed The Lamplighters League (reviewed here).

After certified commercial flop of the video game, Paradox Interactive has confirmed that part of the team was sent home. The exact numbers of people left without work are not known, however a former employee spoke out on the ResetEra forum stated that about 80% of the team was laid off in Julytherefore a few months before the release of The Lamplighters League.

Previous article

Microsoft may acquire Activision, green light from the UK