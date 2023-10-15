5 out of 5, and with an advance test the KTM official defends and confirms the Title. Mario Roman and Billy Bolt on the Spanish podium. Matthew Green, third, postpones the discussion of the great challenge of the Junior World Championship at the GetzenRodeo in Germany

October 15, 2023

Aguilar de Campoo, Spain, 15 October. L’Hixpania Hard Enduro effectively closes the Hard Enduro World Championship. the race for the Title stops here, with one test ahead of the end of the Championship, in fact, and it is Manuel “Mani” Lettenbichler which wins the 2013 crown and confirms itself Unbeatable champion of the specialty. The third season will end in Germany next November with the dispute of GetzenRodeo but, in the meantime, the game for the top category is over. However, the Junior World Championship remains open more than ever.

The Spanish three daystraditionally set to three different types of challenges and linked to a folkloric medieval image, he thus celebrated the unbeatenness of Lettenbichlerseamless winner of the Xross in Serbia, the ErxbergRodeo in Austria, the Red Bull Romaniacs and the Red Bull Outliers in Canada, and now the Hixpania. 5 wins out of 5 races which divided into two very clear parts what in the first two seasons of the World Championship (and even before that in the WESS seasons) had been a particularly homogeneous and balanced competitive team.

Mario RomanSherco, and above all Billy BoltHusqvarna, both on the final podium of the 2023 Hixpania, had been extraordinarily close opponents for two years. Bolt had won the first season of the Hard Enduro World Championship, Lettenbichler the second. Last year was the turning point, when Lettenbichler, upon returning to Serbia after a long convalescence following surgery, had given an irresistible acceleration to his supremacy and had therefore won all the races with the exception of the Romaniacs, which went to His Majesty Graham Jarvis, and the Outliers, won by Trystan Hart. This year, as we have seen, the competitive story of Championship promoted by WESS it was even more, completely and invariably one-way.

Yet at the beginning of the last and crucial day of Hixpaniathe Corsa Acerbis delle Strade Perdute, had been exactly that Billy Bolt starting best of all, taking off on a track that seemed particularly congenial to the Englishman. In that initial phase Lettenbicher was actually third, also behind Wade Young, Sherco. Later Lettenbichler had recovered the deficit and, at that point, the title was on the scales duel between Mario Roman and Billy Bolt. In the Spanish finale the puzzle of the World Championship was solved and revealed on the podium, one race before the end of the Championship. Lettenbichler he had entered the last series of impossible climbs, after two and a half hours of racing, alone and with a considerable advantage. With the victory in hand, second place for Roman and third for Bolt (Sonny Goggia twentieth), the title belonged to Manuel Lettenbichler again this year.

Changing of the guard in the Junior World Championship Supported by Klim. In Spain the Englishman won the hard-fought Junior Mitch BrightmoreGasGas, TTR Squadra Corse, which takes the lead by just one point. Matthew Green, KTM, reigning World Champion, finished in third place also behind Aston Brightmore, GasGas. For this reason the GetzenRodeo on November 3rd and 4th next becomes crucial date of the Championship.

Hixpania Hard Enduro 2023. Overall Final Ranking

1. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 11 laps, 2:53:00.378

2. Mario Roman (Sherco) 11 laps, 2:59:20.688

3. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 11 giri, 3:01:52.138

4. Wade Young (Sherco) 11 giri, 3:02:32.933

5. Trystan Hart (KTM) 11 giri, 3:03:01.418

6. Alfredo Gomez (Rieju) 11 laps, 3:11:29.692

7. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 9 giri, 2:45:12.033

8. Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM) 8 giri, 2:32:15.875

9. Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 8 laps, 2:32:28.044

10. Aston Brightmore (GASGAS) 8 gears, 2:39:16.028

Hard Enduro World Championship. Ranking after 5 tests

1. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 107 Points

2. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 81

3. Trystan Hart (KTM) 73

4. Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM) 57

5. Mario Roman (Sherco) 56

Junior Hard Enduro World Championship. Ranking after 5 tests

1. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 60 Points

2. Matthew Green (KTM) 59

3. Richard Moorhouse (GASGAS) 35

4. Marc Fernandez (KTM) 32

5. Felix Bahker (Sherco) 31