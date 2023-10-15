loading…

Israeli air strikes devastated the Gaza Strip. Photo/Al Jazeera

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said Israel’s actions had gone beyond the scope of self-defense, and expressed concern over the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as Israel ordered one million people from the northern part of Gaza to evacuate within 24 hours in preparation for a ground offensive.

In his telephone call with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Wang Yi said China opposes and condemns all actions that harm civilians because they violate basic human conscience and the basic principles of international law.

“Israel’s actions go beyond the scope of self-defense. They must heed the calls of the international community and the UN Secretary General and avoid collective punishment against the people of Gaza,” Wang said as quoted by Chinese media, Global Times, Sunday (15/10/2023).

Wang Yi said all parties should not take any action that worsens the situation, and should instead return to the negotiating table as soon as possible.

“China is actively communicating with all parties to push for a ceasefire. Its top priority is ensuring the safety of civilians, immediately opening humanitarian rescue channels, and meeting the basic needs of the Gaza people,” said Wang.

Meanwhile, China’s special envoy for Middle East Affairs Zhai Jun will visit relevant countries in the Middle East next week to further strengthen coordination with all parties.

“The Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to escalate. Armed conflicts have erupted on the Israel-Lebanon and Israel-Syria borders, and their impact on the regional and international community is spreading,” Zhai said in a press statement.