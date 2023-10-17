Italy has been a pioneer in imposing harsh penalties for consuming pirated IPTV. Since the law was reformed, the first actions against a supplier have just been made known, from which the lists of the clients it provided services will be taken.

Italian police close pirate IPTV

During last summer, Italy toughened its measures against pirated IPTV and other forms of piracy. While one aspect of the law focuses on blocking access to pirated services, another increases punishments for those caught supplying illegal streams and even for customers who purchase subscriptions to view them.

In what has been the first important action that we know of after the introduction of the new lawthe Guardia di Finanza (GdF), Italy’s financial police, says it has closed an IPTV provider in the southern Italian town of Canosa di Puglia.

«As part of an initiative aimed at combating television piracy, after extensive research, we discovered a illegal transmission of SKY platform channels«, informs the GdF (Financial Police).

According to GdF, the work of investigators from the Barletta Provincial Command led to a raid and the discovery of five powerful computers, 33 decoders used to acquire the original broadcasts and 12 video encoders used in the retransmission phase. The man suspected of operating a pirate IPTV service in Italy faces the dubious honor of becoming a guinea pig for the prosecution and the sentencing under new anti-piracy law from the country.

Referring to the material seized during the raid, the police say that it will be possible identify user names finals. “Thanks to the seized materials it will be possible to identify the names of the end users and evaluate possible legal actions against them.” Those who signed up for the service with their real name, accurate contact details and/or easily traceable payment methods are likely to regret it if authorities take action.

Sky also defends itself in the United Kingdom

FACT and Sky announced details of a new operation carried out with the support of regional police forces in the United Kingdom. After identifying “nearly 50 illegal IPTV service providers” offering live TV and on-demand movies and series, the operators received legal warnings “delivered in person, by post and by email.” What is known as a request forcease and desist«.

‘Cease and desist’ notices instruct those who administer the services to Immediately stop your illegal streaming activity. Otherwise they risk facing criminal proceedings. Addresses across the UK were personally visited, from London, Dorset, Cambridgeshire, West Midlands, North Midlands, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and even an address in Scotland. These legal threats led to the removal of most illegal services.