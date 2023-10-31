loading…

Anti-war demonstrators interrupted a US Senate hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo/Al Jazeera

WASHINGTON – Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza Strip interrupted the Minister of Foreign Affairs United States of America (AS) Antony Blinken during a Senate hearing on Tuesday local time.

Many people stood in the crowd and repeatedly shouted, “Ceasefire now!”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testified about the White House’s request for $106 billion in national security funding.

The funds include $14.3 billion to support Israel’s military efforts against Hamas.

Standing one by one, the protesters waited for Blinken to begin his explanation before shouting at him again. The US Secretary of State paused and lawmakers were forced to postpone the session several times.

Capitol Police quickly escorted demonstrators out of the room when they began shouting. Police said 12 people had been arrested for illegally protesting inside the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

Some of those stopping the process are affiliates of the anti-war group CODEPINK, which has also called on the US to stop sending weapons to Ukraine.

Many of them wore pink and held signs reading “No to the siege of Gaza”, while calling on the US to stop sending funds to Israel.

