Andrea Ramazzotti

3 October – MILAN

His has now become a permanent presence. Samir Handanovic is once again in the stands today for the Inter Primavera match against Benfica in the Youth League. The former goalkeeper, who announced his retirement in recent weeks, will play a role for the Via della Liberazione club: he will attend courses to become a coach, his goal for his post-career as a footballer, but the Nerazzurri managers will take advantage of his football knowledge to make him evaluate goalkeepers and to send him to watch matches where there are possible transfer targets.

new experience

—

In short, he will be a precious resource for Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin, alongside whom he is present to watch Inter-Benfica in the Youth League. Still fit, demonstrating that he continues to stay in shape, Handa seems very happy with the new professional experience and above all with continuing his adventure at Inter. Waiting to have the certificates to be able to start working as a coach, perhaps in the Inter youth academy.

MONCADA AND D’OTTAVIO – Milan’s director and sporting director, Moncada and D’Ottavio, were also present at the Youth League match between Inter and Benfica. Is it a simple refresher “trip” or is there an objective among the Benfica players that the Rossoneri managers want to study closely?

October 3, 2023 (modified October 3, 2023 | 1:18 pm)

