Imagine: Verstappen announces before the end of this season that he will switch to Aston Martin, because Lawrence Stroll has promised him a seat in the Valkyrie at Le Mans. This is roughly how Hamilton’s switch from McLaren to Mercedes felt after 2012. With six world titles at Mercedes, Hamilton’s move appears to have been perfect in retrospect.

The F1 car you see above is from Hamilton’s first season at Mercedes. The British F1 driver drove fourteen of the nineteen races with this car. He also took his first Mercedes victory during the Hungarian GP. After that race, Vettel won the remaining nine races in 2013. Hamilton took second place in the championship behind the Red Bull driver.

At the back of the F1 car is a 2.4-liter V8 engine. 2013 was the last year of the eight-cylinders in F1. In 2017, Hamilton’s F1 car was auctioned once before by Mercedes. This time RM Sotheby’s is auctioning the Mercedes W04. Before the sale, the auction house took photos in the city center of Modena. As if the new Ajax selection is being presented on the Erasmus Bridge.

How expensive is Hamilton’s Mercedes F1 car?

Hamilton’s Mercedes F1 car will be auctioned in Las Vegas during the GP weekend in the gambling city. According to the auction house, the highest bid will be between $10 and $15 million. The amount is between 9.5 million and 14 million euros. To remind you of the time when you did need earplugs in F1, we have added some images of the W04 below.