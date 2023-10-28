“I had just left the press conference, I returned to our hospitality and was about to enter the ice tub when Toto came running informing me of my exclusion from the race rankings. It was a hard blow, we had just finished a good run.” Lewis Hamilton has returned to the disqualification that deprived him of second place in the United States Grand Prix, but in contravention of his always very sober line, this time the seven-time world champion went further, publicly reporting what was whispered in the paddock on the day of Yesterday.

“I heard from various sources that there were many other illegal cars, but they were not verified and therefore they got away with it – reiterated Lewis – I have been racing in Formula 1 for 16 years, and in the past there have been many other situations in which some people got away with it while others were simply unlucky because they were subjected to technical checks. I think we need a better structure that is fair across the board.”

Hamilton then underlined how the sprint race weekend format exposes the teams to the risk of running into the problem that caused his disqualification. “We never had this problem before Austin – he reiterated – and it happened because we didn’t have the possibility of changing the surface after the sprint race. It would be enough to have the possibility of managing the weekend differently, and not prohibiting any work on the car starting from Friday afternoon. On a very bumpy track like the one in Austin we are more exposed, just look at the on-board camera images of my head and that of Charles to understand that our single-seaters suffered much more from the bumpy surface.”

After the United States Grand Prix there were those who hypothesized that Mercedes and Ferrari had recklessly chosen a setup that was too low, with potential benefits in terms of performance but more at risk for the stability of the fund, but Hamilton counters. “I don’t see it that way. Last year our car performed better when it was low, but this year is different, I can confirm that it works better at slightly higher altitudes, we are not looking for performance by pushing the car as low as possible. I don’t think a really small value on the back of the bottom can make the difference between winning and losing, and that wasn’t the reason we were so fast. And that’s why it was painful for us.”

Hamilton concluded with a message of confidence ahead of the weekend that starts today. “I hope Austin’s performance can continue this weekend, I’m just making sure the guys don’t overreact. For my part, I’m confident, we’ve made a good step forward in the rear of the car, which is the area I’ve always wanted to improve, especially because if you don’t have confidence in the rear you lack the confidence to attack the corners. The step we took gave me the necessary confidence to be able to attack more, which is why I believe that if the update technically allowed us to improve by a tenth, probably the final result is that we found two tenths, because when you have faith you can give more”.

