As on other occasions during this world championship, the sprint race of the United States GP also ended with the victory of Max Verstappen, certainly not a novelty given the progress of the 2023 championship which saw the Dutch dominate far and wide wide. This was also the case in the short race in Austin where, despite some moments of tension, the Red Bull driver finished with an advantage of almost ten seconds over his closest rival, Lewis Hamilton.

The Briton from Mercedes had in fact managed to gain second place at the start by overtaking Charles Leclerc by taking advantage of the duel between the Ferrari driver and Verstappen when the traffic lights went out. Having obtained second position, in the first five laps Hamilton was able to keep pace with the race leader, remaining at the pace of one minute and thirty-nine, but from the sixth lap onwards his times increased dramatically, rising above one minute. and forty, which led him to distance himself from Verstappen.

At that point, the breakaway of the three-time world champion, who completed every single step of the short race under one minute and forty, imposing an unattainable pace for his opponents, took the form of bringing the advantage to almost ten seconds under the checkered flag. It should be underlined, however, that even in the first laps, Verstappen’s leadership was never really in danger, so much so that he was always able to calmly control the braking without the risk of suffering an attack.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Looking at the data from the sprint, it clearly emerges how Red Bull managed to make a difference on two levels which are however linked to each other, namely tire management and speed in fast corners. Austin is a demanding track for tyres, because the many high-speed corners impose very high loads and energies on the tyres, thus accentuating degradation. If you look at the references of the sixth lap, i.e. the moment in which Hamilton began to lap at a pace of one minute and forty and exited the DRS zone, the lack of pace in the first sector snake took on an even more important role. Potentially the Englishman could have had something more in his pocket, as was seen in the last part of the sprint when he returned to the pace of one minute and thirty-nine, but he would have paid for it in terms of tire wear.

This can also be seen in the third sector, where in the first laps the Dutchman was able to make the difference either in the long corner in support or at the entrance to turn 19, depending on the various laps. Only from a certain point in the race onwards, when the advantage was now sufficiently large, did Verstappen begin to manage with more serenity at certain points, but it was clear that his pace was unattainable for his opponents. Another aspect worthy of note is the difference at the braking point at turn 12, in which the Stella driver tended to put into practice lift and coast techniques in order not to put excessive stress on the tires in the most demanding braking on the track.

Although Hamilton believes that the improvements made by Mercedes during this weekend have helped his team take a step forward this weekend, thanks to a modified surface both in the entrance of the tunnels and in the part of the outer edge, the Englishman has said the form shown on Saturday highlighted how large the Red Bull lead still is.

Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Comparison of the sixth lap of the sprint between Verstappen and Hamilton

“It was a fun race. A good start at the first corner and a good battle with Charles. Then I tried to get closer to Max. But their pace is incontrovertible at the moment. I’m happy that we got a little closer. We still have a long way to go to reach the pace he kept throughout the race. But I’m still very happy to be back on the podium.”

While Hamilton’s run of form has left him in no doubt that Red Bull is still the point of reference on the grid, the driver said the things he learned from racing so close to Verstappen will help his Mercedes team understand what makes the RB19 so good.

“It was a good position to be able to observe what Max’s car was doing and how it performed. So, I could observe for a while and see where they are particularly strong, which of course we can see on the GPS or something. But at least (It was helpful) to know where we are, if there’s a point where we’re stronger and a point where we’re weaker, so I can convey that to my team. And in the end, I think everyone’s tires were in trouble towards the end of the stint,” Hamilton explained of his race.

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

“It’s no small feat for us to actually catch up to them next year. Their progress will be very rapid and they have an amazing development team that will make it even more difficult for us to close the gap. But I trust 100% in my team, because we can do it”.

Hamilton calculated that Verstappen’s advantage over the rest of the group was around half a second, still an enormous value in Formula 1 considering that it can decide the progress of a world championship: “At the moment we are not at their level, so we are not within reach I mean maybe finishing second or third, but if Max is fit, there’s no chance”, explained the Briton before underlining that even in Sunday’s long race, even though Verstappen will start from sixth position, it won’t be easy. keep the reigning champion behind given the difference in pace shown in the sprint.

“I mean, he’s at least half a second ahead of all the cars ahead of him on a lap, more or less. But there is degradation and we will need to work strategically. I assume he will come back relatively quickly. We will therefore have a lot to do trying to keep him at bay, but I think he will be breathing down our necks in a few laps with the pace he had today. I think it will be a good fight with Charles and Lando, we all have quite similar steps and this could open up a good battle.”

Read also: