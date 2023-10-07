Behind poleman Max Verstappen, who will win his third title if he gets three points in Saturday’s Sprint race at Losail, the Mercedes drivers – George Russell and Hamilton – took second and third place in Friday evening’s Qualifying.

But the duo only took center stage after the fastest McLaren boys, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, saw their Q3 times canceled at the last minute due to violating track limits.

Speaking at the press conference to follow, Hamilton said Norris should have been there instead, pointing out that Qatar’s curbs, which immediately punish drivers who run wide, represent a model the FIA ​​could consider to eliminate problems of track limits in other locations.

In theory, this would avoid any confusion during the window the FIA ​​requires to clear lap times and draw up the rankings accordingly.

“I think these new curbs are fantastic – said the seven-time World Champion – When I went around the track on my scooter yesterday, I thought they were quite big. But I think they are really excellent. When you go beyond the highest point you waste time on the curb, so I don’t think it’s necessary to have track limits on this track.”

“It’s something the new stewards introduced a couple of years ago. Lando should be here instead of me. I think these curbs are a good lesson. We can take them to a lot of other tracks.”

During the Austrian GP earlier this season, the FIA ​​had to sift through over 1200 possible track limit infringements, finding 83 cases and applying 15 penalties.

Hamilton said the Lusail layout, which sees drivers still lose time for running wide, could be used at other circuits to prevent similar scenarios from occurring.

“Obviously MotoGP (which races in Losail) is fine with these curbs and we can also have them in Austria, for example. When you go over them, you should be able to exploit them as much as possible, but when you go over them you lose time So, it shouldn’t be the white line that delimits the track, but in any case it’s not up to me to decide.”

Verstappen added: “I think these curbs are a little bit better. I don’t think the people who went wide gained time.”

“It’s just a little annoying because if you go a little wider, you touch and potentially damage the bottom, definitely wasting time. I think this is already a big advantage compared to the last time we were here.”

