A disaster. Lewis Hamilton, a few hundred meters after the start of the Qatar Grand Prix, must have remembered what happened at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix with the contact that knocked him out together with his then teammate Nico Rosberg.

At the start of the 18th event of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, Hamilton and Russell came into contact at Turn 1 while they were intent on battling for first position with poleman and newly crowned three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Lewis, who started from third position and one of the few with Soft tires against the Mediums of the others, knew he had to take a risk at the start to take first position and take advantage of the grip guaranteed by the softer compounds chosen to start. Russell, however, found himself starting better than Verstappen with the same tires and this created the following situation: Max on the inside of Turn 1, Russell on the left of the Dutchman and Hamilton on the outside, intent on overtaking them both thanks to the Soft.

At that point Hamilton miscalculated the distance to the two rivals and ended up hooking up with Russell’s left front wheel. Both Mercedes ended up spinning, but Hamilton was forced to retire after losing his right rear tire in the contact and getting stuck in the sand.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

At the end of the race Lewis spoke to the press and, on Sky Sport’s microphones, he took responsibility after seeing the replay of what happened. Initially, shortly after the contact, he said: “I was thrown out by my teammate.” With a cool head the opinion has changed.

“It’s difficult to say whose fault it is. But I’m happy to take the blame for what happened because I’m older. George had less space than me at that moment and at that point. I was trying to overtake both of them and it was a maneuver unlucky”.

Hamilton also explained the choice of the Soft tire at the start. A gamble that could have paid dividends only if they had led him to take the lead at the end of the first lap. The contact in Turn 1 ruined everything.

“I had the worst tire of all. I had to try to go to the front. I tried to take this risk, but I was heavily penalized for what happened”, concluded Hamilton.