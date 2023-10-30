The second place obtained by Lewis Hamilton at the Mexican Grand Prix was truly applause, with a beautiful comeback from the third row of the grid.

After an aggressive start, Mercedes got the strategy right, fitting the British driver’s W14 with medium tires on the restart after the interruption caused by Kevin Magnussen’s accident, who ended up disastrously into the wall with the Haas.

There, Hamilton demonstrated his mastery in managing the Pirelli coverage, taking second place from Charles Leclerc and then pulling ahead of the Ferrari driver, who was unable to keep up with him.

And those who thought that in the end the Englishman would risk collapsing received the fastest lap of the race as an answer, mocking Max Verstappen in the very last lap available when the World Champion had already crossed the finish line victorious.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Mexico gives us fantastic competitions every year, I have to say thanks to this crowd and, in general, I love coming to this city; the food is fantastic and the people are beautiful. So thank you”, comments Hamilton, who has risen to 220 points in the standings and is -20 behind the second place of the retired Sergio Pérez.

“I feel fresh, we didn’t even have to push hard. But it’s a great result considering we started sixth. I’m really proud of the team.”

“It’s been a really difficult two weeks and the end result was to recover from a difficult weekend like last. It’s a really good result.”

“The medium tyres? I didn’t think they would last, but I drove delicately and in the end it went well.”

The only thrill for Hamilton was when he had to overtake Leclerc himself, almost going with two wheels on the grass and picking up a lot of dirt on the inside side of Turn 1.

“We were very close! I didn’t realise, I moved and was on the grass; I took a risk, but I managed to continue. Charles was corrected anyway.”

