From fifth to third. In the space of a few minutes, Lewis Hamilton’s qualifying completely changed its face, especially after the cancellation of the times initially recorded by the two McLaren drivers, who saw their laps canceled for having crossed the white line during their last attempt.

In fact, for the seven-time world champion, the first day of action on the track was not particularly positive. Already in FP1, where however he had not tried the softer compound, he had not found great sensations at the wheel, preferring to concentrate his work on the medium and hard. However, as on other occasions during the last period, the Briton highlighted some more difficulties than his teammate, who instead seems to be more at ease in seeking the limit on the flying lap.

When he then mounted the soft, thanks to the greater grip Hamilton began to find more confidence behind the wheel, although not enough to reach George Russell’s times. The choice to keep a set of soft tires in the only free practice session meant that the Briton could not only use more new sets of soft tires than his rivals in today’s qualifying, but also that he could have another set available for the sprint shootout tomorrow afternoon.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Net of strategic considerations, Hamilton did not hide the fact that he was not particularly satisfied with his lap in Q3 and with the overall behavior of the car, but believes that the final result, also thanks to the cancellation of the times of the two McLarens, represents an excellent incentive for the team in the fight against Ferrari for second place in the constructors’ championship.

“Qualifying is always difficult and today was a rather mediocre session for me. It was very windy and it was difficult at the beginning. We risked going out in Q1, but fortunately we managed to get through.”

“Overall, I’m not very satisfied, but it’s great for the team to be in the first two rows. Second and third I think is an excellent result for the team. It was difficult at the start of the session, there are difficult conditions with the wind, but in the end it wasn’t a great session for me”, explained Hamilton at the end of qualifying, with the two W14s now starting from second and third box on the starting grid.

As regards the race, there is little data available. Beyond the temperature difference between the first free practice session and the night sessions, the poor grip found at the beginning of the weekend is also a factor to take into consideration. The teams don’t know precisely how the track will evolve and how much the track will improve, especially if the wind will bring sand back onto the track before the sprint shootout: “We haven’t done any particular long runs, tomorrow will be a first for all of us. I have no idea, we will simply give everything and try to recover points on Ferrari, which is the main objective.”

