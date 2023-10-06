The Andretti issue holds sway. This week the FIA ​​expressed itself favorably regarding the US team’s entry into Formula 1 from 2025, passing the ball to Liberty Media.

While waiting for the first statements from the team principals, who were mostly absent in the Loasil paddock yesterday, it was the riders who spoke. Suitably catechized by their respective press offices, most of them drew on political jargon, well aware that this is a hot topic for the ten teams currently present in Formula 1, all of whom are reluctant to accept a new team with which to share the financial cake made available by Liberty Media.

However, there were exceptions, and Lewis Hamilton stood out above all of them. The seven-time world champion has publicly expressed his support for the entry of Michael Andretti’s team into Formula 1, underlining the positive aspects linked to the arrival of an eleventh team.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“I’m sure some people won’t be happy with my support – commented Lewis – but I think having a new team in Formula 1 is fantastic. I’ve always had the feeling that there aren’t enough single-seaters on the starting grid, a new team would also guarantee more jobs and two more steering wheels, who knows, maybe even for a woman. There would be more opportunities, and it can certainly only be positive for the spectacle on the track.”

Max Verstappen also expressed himself favorably on the possible arrival of an eleventh team, but underlined the different vision depending on the roles.

“It’s a difficult matter to comment on – explained the world championship leader – mine is a driver’s opinion, I’m not the owner of a team. Personally, I consider Andretti a strong name and so do the partners involved in the project. I believe it could be a professional team capable of offering additional opportunities to two other drivers. But I can also understand the point of view of the teams present in Formula 1 today, so it’s a complicated matter. The FIA, the teams and the FOM have all the information on the matter, but I believe it will not be an easy decision to make.”

Valtteri Bottas also expressed his opinion favorably. “Personally, I am sure that Formula 1 would be better if there were more cars – commented the Alfa Romeo driver – as a child I liked seeing the starting grids with many single-seaters, as far as I’m concerned the wider the grid the more there is show. There would also be more opportunities for young drivers, if we imagine a grid with thirty single-seaters I think it would be better, right? My opinion is undoubtedly positive, but I know the reasons why there are those who are against such a scenario.”

Read also: