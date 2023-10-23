After a technical inspection, both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified.

A good start to Monday? Well, not for these two Formula 1 drivers. After the American Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc received some unreal news: they had been disqualified from the race.

Extra acid for HAM

It is especially sad for Lewis Hamilton. He seemed to be on track this weekend and even finished the weekend behind Max Verstappen in second place. With the cancellation of Hamilton’s result, his points go into the trash. After the American GP, ​​the battle for second place in the world championship is a huge stroke of luck for Sergio Perez. The Mexican lucky guy now finishes in P4 and due to the disqualification Hamilton is not able to catch up to him. Still, the driver must be careful of the Brit.

Technical examination

The cars of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc failed the technical inspection after the race. Not all cars were checked by the FIA, but at least the cars of Verstappen, Hamilton and Leclerc were, according to Motorsport.com.

The plank and wear pads of Lewis’ Mercedes and Charles’ Ferrari did not meet the minimum dimensions. The FIA ​​had no choice but to disqualify the two. A very serious intervention, because this is of course very hard for both drivers.

Max Verstappen’s car was in order. The disqualification of Hamilton and Leclerc has no consequences for him, he was already in P1. In addition to Perez, the disqualification also benefits Norris and Sainz, among others. The latter now finishes third and takes home a trophy. In addition, Logan Sergeant now finishes in P10, which means that the Williams rookie has already managed to achieve more points than Nyck de Vries in Formula 1.

Next stop: Mexico

Hamilton and Leclerc don’t really have time to recover from the disqualification. Eyes are now on Mexico. Lewis in particular will have to do everything he can to still finish second in the world championship. With disappointing results from Perez and good results from HAM, this is certainly still a possibility.

