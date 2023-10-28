loading…

The Israeli army launched the third phase of the ground invasion. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli military spokesman Major Nir Dinar said his country’s troops were continuing their ground operations in the Gaza Strip. This was after the two previous stages, the Israeli defense forces (IDF) failed.

Dinar told the AFP news agency: “Our troops are operating in Gaza as they did yesterday.”

The same thing was expressed by Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. He said ground forces “expanded their activities” on Friday night in Gaza and “acted with great force… to achieve war objectives.”

Israel says its attacks target Hamas fighters and infrastructure and that the fighters operate among civilians, putting them in danger.

Hamas’ media center reported heavy clashes overnight with Israeli forces in several places, including what it said was an Israeli attack east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

When asked about the report, the Israeli military on Saturday morning reiterated that it had carried out targeted strikes and expanded the offensive with the aim of “preparing the ground for future phases of the operation.”

Israel has massed hundreds of thousands of troops along the border ahead of an expected ground offensive. Earlier on Friday, the military said ground forces carried out their second hour-long assault on Gaza in as many days, striking dozens of militant targets over the past 24 hours.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has soared past 7,300, more than 60% of whom are minors and women, according to the region’s Ministry of Health. The blockade on Gaza means dwindling supplies, and the UN warned that aid operations helping hundreds of thousands of people were “collapsing” amid near fuel exhaustion.