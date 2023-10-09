loading…

Some of the weapons used by Hamas in al-Aqsa’s Operation Storm against Israel are thought to have come from the United States and been sent to Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Several weapons used by Hamas for Operation Storm against al-Aqsa Israel allegedly came from the United States (US) and was sent to Ukraine.

This allegation was conveyed by Republican Party Member of Parliament Marjorie Taylor Greene on Sunday.

According to him, Washington must cooperate with Israel to investigate the origins of the weapons used by the Palestinian resistance group.

Operation Storm al-Aqsa, which began with the firing of thousands of rockets and was followed by the infiltration of armed Hamas militias into Israeli cities, began early Saturday morning.

To date, Hamas’ major attacks have killed more than 700 people and kidnapped more than 100 people.

In response, the Israeli military declared war codenamed Operation Iron Sword. More than 400 people have died in Gaza due to air attacks by Israeli fighter jets.

Greene said there were several US-made weapons used by Hamas, which were thought to have come from Ukraine or Afghanistan.

“We need to work with Israel to trace the serial numbers of US weapons used by Hamas against Israel,” wrote Greene on social media X, quoted Monday (9/10/2023).

“Are they from Afghanistan? Are they from Ukraine? Most likely the answer is both,” continued the female politician.