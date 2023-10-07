loading…

Hamas took many Israeli soldiers hostage to guarantee the release of Palestinian prisoners. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh al-Arouri said Hamas has enough Israeli prisoners to force Israel to release all Palestinian prisoners in its prisons.

The deputy chairman of Hamas told Al Jazeera: “We succeeded in killing and capturing many Israeli soldiers. The battle is still going on. Regarding our prisoners, I say, your freedom is greater. What we have will set you free. The longer the fighting continues, the higher the number of prisoners becomes.”

In fact, Al-Arouri claimed “senior officers” from the Israeli army had been arrested. “We arrested senior officers from the occupying army,” he said.

He also said the group was involved in fighting for freedom. “This was not a hit-and-run operation; we started an all-out battle. We expect fighting to continue and the battlefield to expand. “We have one main target: our freedom and the freedom of our holy places,” he told Al Jazeera.

Al-Arouri said that Palestinians have the right to freedom, resist Israeli occupation and protect their holy sites. “We will continue to fight until we are rewarded with victory, freedom and independence,” he said.

