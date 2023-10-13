There are those who argue that history is destined to repeat itself, always or almost always. That the nature of man is fundamentally prone to making mistakes and that those who do not learn from their mistakes are condemned to draw consequences from them for a long, long time.

That Israel was in danger of suffering a sudden and unexpected assault was clear to everyone (evidently, except Netanyahu’s government). Local security experts had warned, journalists had written, yet no one had listened. Thus, with truly impressive punctuality, history repeated itself in the Middle East.

Exactly fifty years (and two days) after the outbreak of the Yom Kippur War, the most tragic in the country’s history, where Israel was surprised by the enemy and caught unprepared during a violent and joint attack on different fronts, here is the Jewish State makes the same mistake and is caught off guard as the criminal terrorist organization Hamas brutally invades his territory.

It takes place on Saturday October 7th, at 6.30 in the morning. Dozens (according to other sources, hundreds) of Palestinian terrorists broke through the fences dividing the two territories, armed to the teeth, and carried out a real massacre: over 700 dead, 2,000 injured, 100 victims held hostage in Gaza and hundreds more missing.

Avidor Shwartzman, an Israeli citizen who miraculously saved himself together with his wife and daughter from the clutches of Hamas, retraced exclusively for TPI the moments of horror he experienced under enemy fire.

«My wife and I moved from Beer Sheva to Kibbutz Kfar Aza, right on the border with Gaza, just two months ago. We wanted to raise our daughter Saar, who recently turned one, in a smaller, more communal environment. Furthermore, my in-laws have always lived there and we liked being close to them”, Avidor explains to me. And he immediately specifies: “We knew that living near Gaza could be dangerous, but we thought that the main threat was the missiles launched periodically by Hamas and almost always intercepted by the Iron Dome.”

The Shwartzman family could not imagine that their new life in Kfar Aza would soon turn into a nightmare. «When she sounded the siren on Saturday morning, we immediately hid in the strong room inside the house. It was clear that the attack was very different from previous ones. The explosions were closer, more powerful, more frequent. The siren sounded for more than an hour and shortly afterwards we received messages on WhatsApp announcing the infiltration of a group of terrorists into the Kibbutz. It was true. At 7.30 in the morning we began to hear the first shots. Sharp gunshots on the outside wall of our house. With each shot, we felt the wall crumble and turn to dust.”

Avidor takes a short pause. «It was terrible, a nightmare. All the shots were accompanied by screams and curses in Arabic. It was like being in a movie, it couldn’t be real. I lay on top of my wife, to protect her, while she held our daughter tightly.”

How does a newborn baby conceive of war? The new father explains: «Saar is the true heroine of this story. She understood that we were in a state of emergency and for long, long hours she didn’t say a word, she didn’t cry, she didn’t throw a tantrum. She was exemplary.”

And a father and mother terrified of dying, what do they talk about in moments of despair? The survivor responds immediately, decisively: «Certainly not of death. We were too busy staying alive to even consider our own death.”

The stocks? Physical needs? Avidor insists: «My wife and I haven’t eaten anything all day. We had not prepared supplies for ourselves. Saar on the other hand had everything she needed. As for the needs, we used some old pots that were no longer in use that we had forgotten there.”

Shwartzman retraces minute by minute, hour by hour, the forced imprisonment in his home. «The darkest, most tragic moment, in which we realized the drama of what was happening to us, was when we read of the death of the head of the Kibbutz, Ofir Livshtein, who had gone out to fight with another handful of volunteers i Hamas terrorists. Like David and Goliath. A group of poorly armed volunteers against a criminal group covered in weapons. Unlike Davide, they didn’t make it. Livshtein sacrificed himself to defend his Kibbutz,” he recalls.

After twelve exhausting hours of ferocious fighting, at midnight, the Israeli soldiers manage to prevail over the Palestinian terrorists and evacuate the area. «Initially we believed it was Hamas trying to enter the house. We believed our time had come. When we saw that they were our soldiers, we ran to hug them. I don’t remember ever having hugged someone like that in my entire life”, recalls Avidor, thus claiming victory far too soon.

«The image that presented itself before our eyes once we went out into the open air was apocalyptic. At times surrealistic. Our cars were completely destroyed. The burned trees. The houses in ruins. Our little paradise had become hell.”

The soldiers therefore decide to gather all the survivors of the Kibbutz and move them to a safe place. Decision, which soon turns out to be wrong. «Suddenly we hear more shouts in Arabic and more shots. It was Hamas. Our soldiers surrounded us and acted as a human shield. Then they answered us inside a house and definitively freed us when the terrorists were now neutralized. They gave us food and drink, put us on a bus and took us north. It was now dawn, we hadn’t slept all night, yet we couldn’t sleep a wink. Now we are at the house of a family friend, safe in Herzliya, in the center of the country.”

The story of the Shwartzman family could be a story with a happy ending, if it weren’t for one tragic detail. «My in-laws had already stopped responding to our messages at 5pm. We had sensed that something was strange, but we decided to be optimistic. Today, three days later, we still haven’t been able to find them”, explains Avidor in a faint voice.

«They could still be alive, hiding and terrified. I rule out that they are dead, because their bodies are nowhere to be found. The third hypothesis, the worst, I don’t even want to consider.” A break. “Is it possible that we are hostages of Hamas in Gaza?” I ask. «Yes, but my wife and I don’t even say that word, we don’t want to think about it. Or believe it,” he replies.

The nightmare experienced by the Shwartzman family and the mystery that still hovers over the lack or presumed survival of Yigal and Sidney Flash, Avidor’s in-laws, tragically represent the drama experienced by Israeli citizens in the last week: the terror, the fear, the pain , death, disappearance, uncertainty. A price too high to pay, even for this piece of land disputed by everyone.