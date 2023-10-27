loading…

Member of the Hamas political bureau, Ghazi Hamad. Photo/AP

GAZA – A senior Hamas official told the Associated Press (AP) on Thursday (26/10/2023) that the Palestinian militant group expected stronger intervention from Hezbollah in its war against Israel.

Hamas rarely makes such open calls to its allies in the region.

Hamas political bureau member Ghazi Hamad said in an interview, “We need more from allies,” including Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The call comes in light of an Israeli air campaign that Palestinian health officials say has killed more than 7,000 people, mostly civilians, in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza came in response to a surprise Hamas attack on October 7 that killed more than 1,400 people in Israel. More than 200 Israelis were taken to Gaza as hostages by Hamas.

The death toll on both sides is unprecedented in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Violence is likely to escalate if Israel launches a ground offensive aimed at destroying Hamas.

On the sidelines of the Israel-Hamas war, Hezbollah was involved in regular but limited fighting with Israeli forces on the Lebanon-Israel border.

There is widespread speculation about whether and to what extent Hezbollah will expand its involvement in the conflict.