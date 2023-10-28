loading…

The US sends a combat fleet to the Middle East amidst the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – A senior member Hamas said the militant group Palestine was surprised by the reaction United States of America (US) to the recent violence in Gaza Strip . He also stated that the US could join the war after sending thousands of troops and a pair of aircraft carriers to the region.

In an interview with the Financial Times published on Friday, Ali Barakeh, a Lebanon-based member of Hamas’ political leadership, said the group did not expect such a big response from the US.

“Israel’s response? Yes, we expect that,” he said. “But what we are seeing now is the entry of the US into this battle, and this we did not expect,” he added as quoted by Russia Today, Saturday (28/10/2023).

Washington has made a major show of force in the Middle East since Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on October 7, deploying two aircraft carrier battle flotillas to the Mediterranean, as well as an amphibious assault ship carrying 2,000 sailors and marines.

US officials said the move was intended to deter outside parties from taking part in the Gaza war.

On Thursday, the Pentagon said it carried out air strikes against two facilities in eastern Syria allegedly used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its “affiliated” groups. The US claimed the operation was “self-defense” following a series of rocket attacks on US troops.

While the mission highlights increased US military action in the region, officials stressed that it is separate and distinct from hostilities with Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have pounded Gaza with airstrikes in response to Hamas attacks earlier this month, which claimed around 1,400 lives, according to Israeli officials.