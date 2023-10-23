loading…

Hamas is suspected of using North Korean weapons, which experts say could disrupt Israel’s ground war in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/via AP

GAZA – South Korean officials and independent analysts say the Hamas group most likely used North Korean weaponry in the surprise attack on Israel on October 7 last.

Their statement is based on image and video evidence released last week.

Among the North Korean-made weapons recovered in the October 7 raid—dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm—were F-7 rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and 122 mm artillery shells.

A video reviewed by the Associated Press also showed Hamas militants using Pyongyang’s anti-tank missiles.

United States (US) National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said he could not confirm reports about the source of the rockets used by Hamas.

Retired US Air Force Major General Larry Stutzriem, director of research at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, said the type of weapons suspected of being used by Hamas could make it difficult to maneuver Israeli troops in urban warfare operations in Gaza, Palestine.

“The RPG can be used to shoot Israeli helicopters,” said Stutzriem, as quoted by Air and Space Forces, Monday (23/10/2023).

“But what they really want to do is if Israel goes into Gaza, use RPGs to blow up mechanized vehicles carrying troops and weapons. Mortars and rockets are also weapons of terror,” he explained.

Stutzriem underscored that while the weapons may not be a “game changer” for the Hamas group, their potential significance depends on the number of undisclosed North Korean weapons, such as anti-tank systems, that Hamas has.

Pyongyang, through the KCNA news agency, denied that its weapons were involved in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.